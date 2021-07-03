O'Brion, Richard "Dick"

COLUMBUS - Richard "Dick" O'Brion, age 80, of Columbus, Wis., was called home by the Lord. He peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Dick was born to Lester and Fanny (Janzovnik) O'Brion of Fall River, Wis. He was a Fall River High School graduate. Dick worked for many years doing industrial maintenance. Dick was a loving father and grandfather to his five children and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his seven brothers and one sister. To his children, Dick was a confidant, supporter, encourager, but most of all, comic relief. To his grandchildren, Dick was a source of candy, cookies and tall tales. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and relished in their mischievous deeds, considering them payback. Dick was well-liked, kind, loving and compassionate. He loved to laugh, tease, play cards and enjoy life. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

A special thank you to Dr. Rolf, Dr. Sam Poser, and the Poser Clinic nurses and staff for the special care, compassion, and treatment provided to Dick over the years. The family would also like to thank the nursing staff at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus for their care and compassionate support.

A Richard O'Brion Memorial Fund has been created at the Farmer's and Merchant's Union Bank in Columbus. The fund is to create a garden space in Rich's memory for the senior residents of the Santa Maria Apartments in Columbus, Wis.

A celebration of life gathering and luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, at SAVANNA OAKS, Fall River. Inurnment will be in the Fountain Prairie Cemetery, Fall River. We encourage you to please share your online condolences with Dick's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

