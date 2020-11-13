Stine, Richard Duane

POYNETTE - Richard Duane Stine passed away on Nov. 10, 2020, days after celebrating his 70th wedding anniversary to his beloved Loretta.

Known by loved ones as Duane, he was born in Ladysmith, Wis., on Oct. 9, 1930, to Richard and Claire (Hadden) Stine. Duane spent his early years farming the lands of Ladysmith and driving truck for the feed mill. He fell in love with Loretta Ladenthin and had the honor of taking her hand in marriage in 1950. Together, they raised their seven children, making their home in Poynette and Arlington, Wis. Duane spent most of his career working as a Maintenance Engineer at Aramark in Madison, where he offered 45 years of service. He also volunteered as an EMT with Arlington EMS. In retirement, Duane worked several small jobs in the area and was often found creating masterpieces in his woodshop. Duane and Loretta were members of the Arlington United Methodist Church.

Family was Duane's priority always, and blessed was his family to learn all he had to teach. Grandpa, to many, shared lessons of an honest day's work, the value of your word, and an unconditional love that was always bright, especially for family. Second to his family was his love for sweets. His firm handshake told a million stories, and his smile conveyed everything good in this world. He was strong-willed, yet tender-hearted, and the words "good god" often left his grandkids in giggle fits. You could light a star with the twinkle found in his eye anytime he held his grandbabies, singing his doodles as they slept.

Duane is survived by the love of his life, his bride, Loretta, along with their seven children, Sally (Doug) Denny of Portland, Ore.; Steve (Vickie) Stine of Poynette; Margie (Jason Chader) Meinzer of Poynette; Ruth (Ron) Palmiter of Eddyville, Ky.; Cindy (Gary) Tomlinson of Golden, Colo.; Richard (Donna) Stine of Portage, Wis.; and Terri (Glen) Jahn of Pardeeville, Wis. He was further survived by his grandchildren, David (Kari) Meinzer, Mandy (Shawn O'Dett) Palmiter, Angie (Corey) Erickson, Carin (Kevin) Myers, Byron (Jenny) Palmiter, Wayne (Laura) Tomlinson, Melisa (Jason) Soldner, Regina Knowles, A.J. Knowles, Serena (Tim) Robson, and Veronika Stine. Adding nine great-grandchildren to the pack made for a very happy man. He is further survived by a special uncle, Clarence (Irene) Stine, and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his other siblings.

A private service will be held for the immediate family. A larger celebration will be scheduled in the future.

Duane's family would like to extend appreciation to everyone who showed him love and care during his final days. This includes the staff at Agrace Hospice, Generations Hospice, Our House Senior Living Portage and their Director, Dawn Koeppel, and Our House Senior Living Wisconsin Dells, and their Director, Jaclyn Schlicht.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.