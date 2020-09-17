Menu
Richard Van Hoof
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Van Hoof, Richard J.

NECEDAH - Richard J. Van Hoof, age 80, of Necedah, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 25, 1940 to Godfred and Mary Ann (Bieber) Van Hoof.

Richard proudly served as an EMT and volunteered with the Necedah Fire & Rescue Department for over 19 years. He married Christine O'Loughlin on June 19, 1971 at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Necedah.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Van Hoof; his children, Michael (Celine) Van Hoof, Robert Van Hoof, Alexia Zeller, Richard (Nicole) Van Hoof, Raymond (Nicole) Van Hoof, Marianne Van Hoof, Cristin Van Hoof, Jennifer (fiance' Dylan Thill) Van Hoof and Christopher Van Hoof; 19 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother, Kenneth (Jane) Van Hoof; two sisters, Joanne Higgins and Donna McKee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his oldest daughter, Rebecca Jean Van Hoof; his brothers, Robert Van Hoof, Bernard "Bernie" Van Hoof, Fred Van Hoof, and an infant brother, Carl; son-in-law, Trever Zeller; Brothers-in-law, Joe Hirt and Jim Higgins; and a sister-in-law, Lou Ellen Van Hoof.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Queen of the Holy Rosary Mediatrix of Peace Cemetery in Necedah. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
