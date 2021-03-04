Menu
Richard Voiles
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St
Baraboo, WI

Voiles, Richard M.

BARABOO – Richard M. "Dick" Voiles, age 64, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. He was born on Dec. 4, 1956, in Baraboo, the son of Bernard and Lorraine (Hein) Voiles.

At the tender age of 17, Dick enlisted into the U.S. Navy with the permission of his father, Bernard. He served his country during the Vietnam War era. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Baraboo where he was employed at various jobs as a baker and maintenance person.

In his spare time, Dick enjoyed the outdoors with boating, fishing and feeding the deer. He will be truly missed by his family and circle of friends.

Survivors include his siblings, Kathleen Voiles, twin sister, Mary (Ned) Seymour and brother, Ken Voiles; nieces, Andrea (Bruce) Jackson, Kathleen (Kyle) Bernander and Clara Seymour; and a nephew, Trever Voiles. Dick was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes, Dick will be cremated and buried at sea. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss! Sending sincere sympathies and prayers to the entire Family! Our thoughts are with you all during this difficult time!
Fred and Carolyn Marquardt
March 5, 2021
We had some great times together, Dick was a good guy and will be missed. He will be remembered.
Timm Klemm
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear about Dick.
Jeff and Kim Silvers
March 5, 2021
Dick was a good friend through our school days at Lyons school. I will always remember Dick as a school friend and buddy! Rest In Peace friend.
Jeff Gray
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My sympathies are with the entire family in this difficult time.
Barb Butler Gasner
March 4, 2021
