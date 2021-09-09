Weiglein, Richard A.

BROWNSVILLE/LEROY - Richard A. Weiglein, 86, of Brownsville and formerly of LeRoy, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira.

A visitation for Richard will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH in LeRoy, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2 p.m., with Father Tom Biersack presiding. Interment will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in LeRoy.

Richard was born the son of Arthur and Lucy (Feucht) Weiglein on Jan. 28, 1935, in LeRoy, Wis. On July 1, 1961, he was united in marriage with Janet M. Feucht.

Richard was employed at Michels Corp for many years. He was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy. He was also a member of the Brownsville Lions Club and the Michels Retirees. Rich enjoyed driving his Harley, deer hunting, hobby farming, mowing lawn, and spending time with Janet, their children and grandchildren and families.

Richard is survived by his children, Robert Weiglein, Gerald (Karin) Weiglein, Ann Wirtz, Michael (Chele) Weiglein, James (Nikki) Weiglein and Anthony (Tracy) Weiglein; his grandchildren and their families, Amanda (Adam) Saegert and Kenzlee, Katie (Chris) Bain and Reagan, Andrew (Katie) Weiglein and Weston, Charlie and Saylor, Kelsey (Kyle) Beine, Riley Weiglein, Wesley Weiglein, Marshal Weiglein, Carter Weiglein, Nathaniel Weiglein, Philip Weiglein, Joseph Weiglein, Braeden Weiglein, Kayla (Cal) Lamore, Joshua Falk, Megan (Dylan) Rusch and Ella, Annalise Wirtz, Leslie Warcup, Bailey Griggs, Jeremiah Weiglein, Addison Weiglein, and Benjamin Weiglein; his siblings, Arthur (Sandy) Weiglein, Rita Schmidt, Lucille (Gordon) Becker, Alice Krutke and Joyce Stommel; siblings-in-law, Glen Haddy, Shirley Feucht, Claudia Parsons Stern, Marie (Robert) Wondra, Allen (Janet) Feucht, Daniel (Caroline) Feucht, Gerald (Candy) Feucht, Tess (Ron) Hurley and Chris (Ken) Norskog; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet, in 2020; and grandson, Cody Weiglein.

Memorial donations in Richard's name may be directed to St. Andrew Catholic Church, W3081 County Road Y, Lomira, WI 53048.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hope Health and Rehabilitation, and to the staff of Agnesian Hospice Hope.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolence may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.