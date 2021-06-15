Menu
Rick Mills
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI

Mills, Rick Alan

PRINCETON - Rick Alan Mills, age 68, of Princeton, Wis., passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home.Rick was born April 1, 1953 in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of Victor and Carol (Pratt) Mills. He served our country in the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Army. After his service, Rick married Elizabeth Jaeger. He worked for many years as a correctional officer for the State of Wisconsin. Rick enjoyed fishing, hunting and gatherings with his family and friends.Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Mills of Princeton, Wis.; grandchildren, Kaleb Mills, and Evin and Erick Korolenko. Rick is further survived by his many wonderful friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Carol Mills; son, Steven Mills; and daughter, Heidi Mills. Per Rick's wishes, there will be no service. A memorial is being established in his name.



Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 15, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home.
Dear Liz and family, so sorry to read about Rick. Always enjoyed seeing him and your family and wish he could have found more relief from his pain. Love and God Bless, Chuck Frinak
Charles Frinak
Friend
June 17, 2021
Riiiiicky. I had to say it one last time. I'm sure Liz will remember me riding past your house when you still lived in Waupun and me yelling your name. We had some wonderful talks on your front porch and we really had some great times working in the lobby together at DCI. Rest in Peace Rick...
Gary Scheer
Work
June 15, 2021
