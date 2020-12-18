Menu
Robben Memmel
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Memmel, Robben M.

BEAVER DAM - Robben M. Memmel, age 67, of Beaver Dam, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.

There will be a private service for Robben at Praise Assembly of God on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Robben Mitchell Memmel was born on Sept. 24, 1953, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Michael and Constance (Berry) Memmel. He graduated from University of Wisconsin–Madison and served in the U.S. Army for 30 years. Robben loved music and enjoyed playing different instruments with various groups. He was especially talented at playing the harmonica. Robben was fun loving and was always doing what he could to entertain people. Robben always took care of his mom and his brother, and he will be greatly missed.

Survivors of Robben include his mother, Constance of Beaver Dam; siblings, Michael Memmel of Portage, Joe Memmel of Beaver Dam, and Jayme Memmel of Beaver Dam; special friend, Vicki Dummer of Beaver Dam; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; and siblings, Jennifer Memmel and Dana Memmel.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember the good times, and his guitar playing in the back of my convertible. RIP my friend.
clarence march
Friend
January 20, 2021
I will miss you always uncle Rob! Keep my Dad company in heaven.. until we meet again!
Danielle Memmel
Family
December 22, 2020
Connie, Jayme, and Joe, I am so very sorry for the passing of your son and brother, Robben. I know you loved him dearly and looked up to him in many ways. I was so happy to hear of Robben accepting Jesus as his Savior. The Lord brought him back into your lives during a very critical time. God knew. From what I heard, Rob gladly rolled up his sleeves and took care of his mother and brothers. I wish I had gotten to know him more. He sounded like a very interesting man. I know he will be missed. May God bless you Connie, Jayme, and Joe during this time and the days ahead. May God bless and reward Robben for all he did for his family. And may God cause His face to shine upon you and bless you and keep you. You are in my prayers. Love, Julie
Julie Lamm
Family Friend
December 22, 2020
My heart is broken. I was blessed tho to be able to talk with you and catching up in October. RIP Rob. My sympathies to the family. God Bless You All
Victoria Tietz
Friend
December 21, 2020
To the Memmel family, I am saddened to hear about Robben's death. I hope you all can spend some careful and meaningful time together remembering times past and appreciating each other todat.
Angie Neis
Family
December 19, 2020
It's impossible for me to find fitting words to express my deep sorrow over the loss of my brother Rob. The world is no longer the same without him. I already miss him dearly. My prayers go out for his lovely mother Connie, as well as his brothers Mike, Jody, and Jayme. I wish I could be there with you at this difficult time. Much Love, Dave Ghostley Ghost
David Ghostley
Brother
December 18, 2020
My heart just breaks at this news,am so truly sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful,warm,and kind man who loved life. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him! You now have a special angel watching over you and protecting you always!
Barbara Hyne (Giese)
Friend
December 18, 2020
I am so very sorry for the loss of such a vibrant, well loved, talented man. He will be missed tremendously!
Nancy Torigian
Friend
December 17, 2020
Such sad news. My condolences to you brothers and Mom. Sending you strength at this very difficult time. May you find some comfort in knowing what a really great guy has passed behind the veil. He was always funny and kind and helpful. Heaven gained an earth Angel. Hugs to you. Merri Woodke
Merri Woodke
Family Friend
December 17, 2020
