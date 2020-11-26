Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Brown

Brown, Robert Edward

HOLMEN - Robert Edward Brown, of Holmen, Wis., died Nov. 18, 2020. Bob was born Feb. 7, 1952, in Wisconsin Dells. He retired from Century Link in 2017 as Vice President of Operations for Wisconsin, Illinois and Southeastern Minnesota. Before employment with Century Link he worked for GTE in Plymouth, Wis.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lynne; his children, Trent (Lindsay), Tony (Kali), and Meghan (Jeff); his brother, Bill Brown; grandchildren, Elise, Miles, Nolan, and Leo; his seven brothers- and sisters-in-law; and 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Edward; and his brother-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH in Holmen, 515 N. Main Street, Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the church from noon until time of services. In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorials to either the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton food pantry ministry or to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse. For online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.