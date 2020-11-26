Menu
Robert Brown

Brown, Robert Edward

HOLMEN - Robert Edward Brown, of Holmen, Wis., died Nov. 18, 2020. Bob was born Feb. 7, 1952, in Wisconsin Dells. He retired from Century Link in 2017 as Vice President of Operations for Wisconsin, Illinois and Southeastern Minnesota. Before employment with Century Link he worked for GTE in Plymouth, Wis.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lynne; his children, Trent (Lindsay), Tony (Kali), and Meghan (Jeff); his brother, Bill Brown; grandchildren, Elise, Miles, Nolan, and Leo; his seven brothers- and sisters-in-law; and 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Edward; and his brother-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH in Holmen, 515 N. Main Street, Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the church from noon until time of services. In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorials to either the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton food pantry ministry or to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse. For online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
515 N. Main St., Holmen, Wisconsin
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
515 N. Main St., Holmen, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
I'm truly sorry for your loss, I had the pleasure of working with and for Bob while at CentutyTel. Bob was well respected by me and many of his co-workers. The Good Lord took a fine man home and may he find eternal peace in Heaven.
Jim Matuska
November 23, 2020
I am sure you have heard this many times; Bob was a legend at CenturyLink, but more than that, he was kind, thoughtful, and a friend. I thought the world of this man, so smart. I will never forget him taking the time to come to my retirement party. It made the party complete for me. Condolences to the family, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I am so sorry for your loss. God be with you during this sad time.
Kathy Harper
November 22, 2020