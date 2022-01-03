Buelke, Robert W. "Bob"

PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Robert W. "Bob" Buelke, 82, formerly of Juneau, Wis., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. He was born on his family farm on March 16, 1939. Bob spent much of his youth helping his father and grandfather on the farm. After high school Bob attended college at the University of Wisconsin, Superior and Stout, where he received three degrees. As an electrician, Bob worked in the iron mines of Minnesota, coal mines of Wyoming and the gold and silver mines of Nevada and New Mexico. His time in the mines fostered his love of prospecting and even as his age advanced, he talked frequently of returning to the mountains. Bob loved music and at one time even taught the subject. He had a deep passion for the Lord and enjoyed sharing his faith and wisdom with anyone who wanted or needed. He had a giving spirit and loved to help those that the Lord led him to. Bob spent many years in Harlowton, Mont., semi-retired, raising his son, Luke, and had recently moved to Platte City, Mo., to be closer to him.

Bob is survived by siblings, Don (Teckla) Buelke of Victor, Mont., and Rhoda Phay of Steilacoom, Wash.; sons, Hans of Duluth, Minn., and Luke (Rebecca) Buelke of Platte City, Mo.; stepdaughter, Amie (Bill Barnett) Rohach of Austintown, Ohio; and two grandsons, Allen Ainsworth Jr. and Liam Buelke, both of Platte City, Mo.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH. Funeral services will follow at church at 11 a.m. The Rev David Brandt will officiate. Interment will be in Juneau City Cemetery.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Juneau is serving the family.