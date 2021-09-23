Buske, Robert Joseph "BJ"

WISCONSIN DELLS - Robert Joseph "BJ" Buske, age 57, died Sept. 6, 2021, at his home in Wisconsin Dells, surrounded by his fur babies, Midnight, Dukati, and Harley. He was born in Rochester, Minn., on Feb. 9, 1964, to Michael and Patti Buske, who divorced in 1965.

He grew up loving and entertaining everyone, no matter where he went. He was not known by his formal name but his nicknames: Bobby Joe, BJ, Mr. Green Jeans, BJ the DJ, and Beau. Growing up, BJ enjoyed camping in the families green VW bus with his Aunt Jean, Uncle Milton and his cousins. He enjoyed drive-in movies, especially on buck nights. He also enjoyed sledding and driving around to see the Christmas lights of Knob Hill.

BJ was an enthusiastic traveler and visited almost every state. When BJ lived in Washington, he met Yolanda Pilcher and they were blessed with their son, Tayler Pilcher. After returning to Wisconsin, BJ met and married Deanna Schmitt at the Kalahari Resort. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Olivia and Kennedy. They later divorced but co-parented as well as possible from different locations. BJ lived for every moment he had with his girls, wishing he could have done the same for Tayler. BJ was able to provide opportunities for his girls to enjoy skiing, musical instruments, gymnastics and more. He was sure to always say "good night" to his girls no matter which home they were in.

Always willing to help friends and strangers, BJ was a caring, compassionate, and generous man. His philosophy on life was, "I try not to worry too much about my own needs. I truly believe if you go through life helping as many people as you can, you will never have to worry about yourself."

BJ worked for radio stations, newspapers, sold real estate and insurance, and was also the Promotion and Beverage Manager for Kalahari Resorts. Most recently BJ found his niche as an internet and digital marketing consultant, working for both Hagadon Digital and Shenandoah Business Solutions.

He is survived by his mother, Patti Buske; sister, Chris Buske; son, Tayler Pilcher; daughters, Olivia and Kennedy Buske; his aunts, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Buske; and many loving relatives. We can only imagine all the fun he is having with the rest of the angels. For all the people that loved BJ, he will remain in your hearts.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 730 Cedar St., Wisconsin Dells. Following the service, friends and family are invited for a celebration of life at the Kalahari to honor and share memories of BJ.

In lieu of flowers, please honor BJ's legacy by doing something kind for someone else. A special thank you to Todd Nelson for all the gracious kindness throughout the years.

The Buswell Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.buswellfh.com.