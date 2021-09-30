Buske, Robert "BJ"

WISCONSIN DELLS - Robert Joseph "BJ" Buske, age 57, died Sept. 6, 2021, at his home in Wisconsin Dells surrounded by his fur babies, Midnight, Dukati, and Harley. He was born in Rochester, Minn., on Feb. 9, 1964, to Michael and Patti Buske.

He is survived by his mother, Patti Buske; sister, Chris Buske; son, Tayler Pilcher; daughters, Olivia and Kennedy Buske; his aunts, cousins and many friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 730 Cedar St., Wisconsin Dells. Following the service, friends and family are invited for a celebration of life at the Kalahari to honor and share memories of BJ.

In lieu of flowers, please honor BJ's legacy by doing something kind for someone else. A special thank you to Todd Nelson for all the gracious kindness throughout the years.