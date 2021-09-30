Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert "BJ" Buske
FUNERAL HOME
Buswell Funeral Home
106 S 2Nd St
Black River Falls, WI

Buske, Robert "BJ"

WISCONSIN DELLS - Robert Joseph "BJ" Buske, age 57, died Sept. 6, 2021, at his home in Wisconsin Dells surrounded by his fur babies, Midnight, Dukati, and Harley. He was born in Rochester, Minn., on Feb. 9, 1964, to Michael and Patti Buske.

He is survived by his mother, Patti Buske; sister, Chris Buske; son, Tayler Pilcher; daughters, Olivia and Kennedy Buske; his aunts, cousins and many friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 730 Cedar St., Wisconsin Dells. Following the service, friends and family are invited for a celebration of life at the Kalahari to honor and share memories of BJ.

In lieu of flowers, please honor BJ's legacy by doing something kind for someone else. A special thank you to Todd Nelson for all the gracious kindness throughout the years.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buswell Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Buswell Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.