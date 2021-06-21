Butterbrodt, Robert A.

Robert A. Butterbrodt passed away surrounded by family at home, on Thursday, June 17th, 2021. Robert was born on the family farm to August and Leona (Hammer) Butterbrodt on April 14th, 1924. A graduate from Beaver Dam High School in 1941, Robert worked at Rissman/Gamble from 1950-1952. While working he met wife to be, Corrine Rissman. They were united in marriage on November 22nd, 1951, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam and Robert began farming shortly after. Robert officially retired in 1988 but continued to help on the family farm until he was 90. After retiring, Robert and Corrine split their time between Beaver Dam and Lakeland, Florida. Robert especially enjoyed many trips to Canada fishing with his children and grandchildren and was an avid golfer until the age of 93. He was extremely proud of his various medals earned in the Senior Olympic games playing golf and shuffleboard while in Lakeland. Robert was an active community member participating on various boards, including St. Patrick's School for two years, Farmers State Bank, Marine Bank, and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus- 4th Degree.

Robert is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Corrine Butterbrodt, Beaver Dam; daughters, Claudia Ritger, Watertown, Susan (William) Wojahn, Waupun, Kaye Hatzinger, Lakeland, FL; sons, Michael (Sharon) Butterbrodt, Wausau, David Butterbrodt, Green Bay, Andrew Butterbrodt, Beaver Dam, James (Jayne) Butterbrodt, Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Kelly (Jeff) Maddern, Jackie (Jason) Lese, Jacob (Elizabeth) Wojahn, Kara Hatzinger, Matthew (Jamie) Hatzinger, Alex (John) Kirby, Autymn (Joe) Jenz, Aubrey Butterbrodt, Andrea Butterbrodt, Aleah Butterbrodt, Mitchell Butterbrodt, Nathan (Colette) Butterbrodt, Spencer Butterbrodt, Morgan (Ian) Fuhrer, Abby (Will) Gonzo, Ben Butterbrodt; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Butterbrodt, Lawrence Barton; Louis Butterbrodt; sister, Helen Hartman; son-in-law, Bill Ritger; and brother-in-law, Jeff Snyder.

A visitation for Robert will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial which will take place at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.

If desired, memorials in Robert's name may be directed to St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church or The Knights of Columbus.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.