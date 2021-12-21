Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert "Rob" Ganz
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI

Ganz, Robert "Rob"

WAUPUN - Robert William Ganz, age 56, of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Rob was born on May 14, 1965, in Waukesha, Wis., a son of Reuben and Gladys (Pritchard) Ganz. He was a graduate from Waupun High School, Class of 1984. Following high school, Rob enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1984 to 1987. On Oct. 21, 1989, he was united in marriage to Carrie Nehmer and had two children. On Sept. 15, 2021, he was united in marriage to Vicky Elliott in Fond du Lac, Wis. Rob worked for the Department of Corrections for over 15 years as a correctional officer. He was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed golfing, watching stock car races and spending time with his family.

Rob is survived by his two children, Bruce (Hollie) Ganz and Rebecca Ganz (significant other, Adam Calleja), both of Waupun; a stepdaughter, Tiffany Elliott (significant other, Chris Verdine) of Fond du Lac; mother-in-law, Betty Elliott of Waupun; his feline companion, Sophie; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vicky Elliott-Ganz; his parents, Gladys "Gwen" and Reuben Ganz; and his grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A memorial fund has been established in Rob's name, to be decided at a later date.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Oooorah !!
Robey Ganz
March 14, 2022
So sorry to hear about Robbie. We were cousins, but didn't see much of each other after his Mom, my Aunt Gwen, passes away. He was a great and caring guy.
Connie (Pierce) Seidl
Family
December 23, 2021
Rob was a great friend to my late husband John, as children growing up in Fox Lake and remained close even as adults. Rob was part of the Steiner/Wendt families, he was referred to as our 5th son/brother. Rob would help anyone that needed it, always with that awesome smile. Rob will truly be missed! Prayers and love to you Becca and Bruce.
Tammie Steiner
Family
December 22, 2021
My deepest condolences to Rob's family....he was a classmate and friend. I hadn't seen him much for many years, but we reconnected through class reunions and Facebook. He often would "check in" with me and share classmate news for our class page. "Robbie", as many of us called him in H.S., was such a kind soul. The night of our last class reunion, Vicky struggled with her health and ended up resting in their vehicle for much of the after-dinner celebration. I sat with her for a good chunk of time, talking -- Rob "popped" over and over, to check in on her. It was so sweet. He wanted to stay, but wanted to take her home more. Vicky encouraged him to stay as long as he wanted. She said he was having the best time and wanted him to enjoy it while he could. So, as she and I sat under the stars, we giggled every time he would come check on her. What love, both ways!! My heart goes out to the family of Rob. Prayer lifted up for God's comfort and Peace during this season of sorrow.
Debb Southard
Classmate
December 22, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about Robbie passing. He was my first cousin, who I hadn't seen in a few years, as I live in Michigan. I send my deepest sympathy to Bruce, Becca and families .
Susie Knight (Pierce)
Family
December 21, 2021
Rest in peace Rob. We lived far apart, but I thought of you often.
Jim Pierce
Family
December 21, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Rob was a man with a heart of gold. May God bless his family.
Jim and Maxine Ferron
Friend
December 21, 2021
Rob is a good guy he will be missed sorry for his passing sorry for your loss may God lord Jesus be with him and others in heaven amen Oman my sympathy condolences thoughts prayers loves hugs sent out to the family and friends
Diana Donovan
Acquaintance
December 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to all of you.
Jeff and Michele Voss
Friend
December 20, 2021
Robbie was my neighbor on the corner for our whole childhood. Our parents were long time friends. We would spend many summer days trying to build push go-karts, playing football, and racing our bikes around the block with our other neighborhood friends. He always had a great smile and would love to visit my dad over the years. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family.
Sheri Kolb
Sharon Kolb
Friend
December 20, 2021
We sure had some great times growing up playing all kinds of sports , you were one of a kind Robbie, you'll be missed by many, R.I.P..
Randy Ruenger
Friend
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results