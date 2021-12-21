Ganz, Robert "Rob"

WAUPUN - Robert William Ganz, age 56, of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Rob was born on May 14, 1965, in Waukesha, Wis., a son of Reuben and Gladys (Pritchard) Ganz. He was a graduate from Waupun High School, Class of 1984. Following high school, Rob enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1984 to 1987. On Oct. 21, 1989, he was united in marriage to Carrie Nehmer and had two children. On Sept. 15, 2021, he was united in marriage to Vicky Elliott in Fond du Lac, Wis. Rob worked for the Department of Corrections for over 15 years as a correctional officer. He was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed golfing, watching stock car races and spending time with his family.

Rob is survived by his two children, Bruce (Hollie) Ganz and Rebecca Ganz (significant other, Adam Calleja), both of Waupun; a stepdaughter, Tiffany Elliott (significant other, Chris Verdine) of Fond du Lac; mother-in-law, Betty Elliott of Waupun; his feline companion, Sophie; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vicky Elliott-Ganz; his parents, Gladys "Gwen" and Reuben Ganz; and his grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A memorial fund has been established in Rob's name, to be decided at a later date.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

