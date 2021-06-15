Menu
Robert Gollmar
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Baraboo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St
Baraboo, WI

Gollmar, Jr., Robert H.

ROCHESTER – Robert H. Gollmar, Jr., age 92, of Rochester, Wis., formerly of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn.

Robert was born on November 20, 1928 in Baraboo, WI., the son of Robert and Alice (Gault) Gollmar. He was a 1945 graduate of Baraboo High School and attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WI., graduating with a degree in music.

Robert enlisted in the United States Army and attained the rank of Sergeant First Class while stationed in Colorado. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Mukwonago, WI., where he married Dorothy Swan on June 23, 1962. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2014.

Robert taught band music in several school districts which included Hillsboro, Sauk-Prairie, Baraboo and retired after many years, at Burlington. During his teaching years, Robert volunteered at Badger Boys State for over 15 years.

In his retirement, Robert was an antiques dealer and a volunteer at Circus World Museum for many years.

Survivors include his two sisters, Gail Phillips of Portage, WI. and Sandra Edwards of Baraboo, WI.; three nephews, David (Jay) Tofson of Culver, IN., Robert (Tammi) Edwards of Kawkauna, WI., Daniel (Kathy) Edwards of Raleigh, NC.; and close friend, Scott Miller. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and his parents.

Private family graveside services will take place at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.



Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of this amazing man! He was my band teacher at Burlington Jr. High. My house burned down (along with the school owned bass clarinet I used) in 1968. Mr. Gollmar was so kind and ordered another so I could finish the year playing my beloved bass clarinet. I adored that man and kept in touch with him for many years.
Sheryl Rowe
School
November 4, 2021
My sympathy to the family and friends of Mr. Gollmar. He was a very interesting individual with a love of Las Vegas and a twinkle in his eyes. He will be missed.
Sharlene Zinke
June 22, 2021
Mr Gollmar was a great role model to my family especially Ed Ebbers in his time as a teacher in Burlington.
Joanne Ebbers
School
June 17, 2021
Many years ago, he was an inspiration to me to excel at playing an instrument in the junior high band. He had a quiet, sincere way of teaching, which made everyone pay attention. A great teacher.
Deborah Sturdevant
School
June 16, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Bob's passing. He was my teacher back in Burlington and I always enjoyed reconnecting with him at Circus World when we brought our kids from the church preschool program. He was a gentle soul and had a great impact on my life.
Tim McCumber
School
June 16, 2021
He taught our girls Loved him. Last time we saw him he was at the race track casino in Dubuque. Not many like him any more as teachers.
Lucille and Don Page
School
June 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. Mr. Gollmar was one of my favorite band/choir directors at Poynette High School in the early 50. And to think that I went on to a 36 year career as a high school choral director. Thank you for the inspiration Mr. G!!!
Skip Jewett
June 15, 2021
