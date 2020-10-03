Gray, Robert N., Jr.

GARLAND, Texas - Robert N. Gray Jr., age 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family in Garland, Texas on Sept. 7, 2020. He was born on Sept. 25, 1948. Robert married his high school love, Penny Ann Thom on Jan. 14, 1969 and they remained married for 45 years until she lost her battle with cancer on May 7, 2014.

Robert is survived by his two sons, Erick and Matthew; sister, Robin Smith and her two children. Numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren along with father-in-law and mother-in-law, Merlin and Betty Thom and sister-in-law Carolyn Thom.

After his military service in Vietnam, the family made their home in Texas. He was a teacher and taught in many cities in Texas before becoming a mail carrier in Garland, Texas. Robert was a loving, caring father and friend. He always tried to help anyone in need and his goal was to spend as much time as he could with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Robert made the best of any situation and loved working with metal and selling his numerous art works. He enjoyed working and playing with his sons on different projects, cooking on the grill for the family and shooting guns at his local gun range.

A private family graveside service is being held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com