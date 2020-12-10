Hackl, Robert

WISCONSIN DELLS - Robert Hackl, age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

A private family service is being planned.

Robert was born May 3, 1930, in Orion Township, Wis., the son of Oscar and Bernadetta (Seifert) Hackl. Robert and Irene Phyllis Hackl were married in 1956, for 64 1/2 years. He graduated from Spring Green High School. Robert worked at E & W Heating in Madison, Wis., for 35 years as a serviceman; Timbavati Wildlife Park in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; and the Wisconsin Dells Greyhound Race Track with the animals. He loved his family and animals, to be outdoors and was always willing to help others.

He served time in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953 and was discharged with honors and awarded The Purple Heart. He belonged to the VFW Post #8483 as a lifetime member.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Phyllis Hackl; son, Robert Jr.; daughters, Lois Tucker and Darlene Hackl-Frank; brothers, Byron and James Hackl; sisters, Betty Wardle and Bonnie (Dennis) Longmier; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, William and Donald.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

