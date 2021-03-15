Menu
Robert Harrison
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Harrison, Robert L.

STOUGHTON – Robert L. Harrison, age 82, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with Pastor Paula Geister-Jones presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home with updated hours from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Mar
20
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
Bob {most folks called him Bob} was a neighbor for most of the years I have lived in the area. I had occasion to work with him in both farming and roof work. He was honest, trustworthy, and relable. When dealing with our fellow man one can not ask more than that.
CLAIRMONT BREKKEN
March 15, 2021
