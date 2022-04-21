Robert F. Lozano Jr.

Nov. 12, 1970 - April 16, 2022

BEAVER DAM - Robert F. Lozano Jr., 51, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 16, 2022.

He was born November 12, 1970, to Robert and Cecilia (Estrada) Lozano in Norwalk, CA. He was the oldest of four children.

As a child he found great joy and comfort in his artistic talents. While other children were coloring pictures, Robert was drawing and creating his own images. This focus on art followed him the rest of his life through his career as the graffiti artist "KidSix."

In 1994, Robert and his girlfriend Warmoon Managan moved to Beaver Dam, WI, and started his family with the birth of Robert Managan. Robert's sister, Christina, soon joined him in Wisconsin. His mother Cecilia and his brother Mark followed in 1997, and the family was back together again. Robert then married Heather (Zanon) and they brought Robert's son Josiah into the world.

Robert was a devoted father, a loving brother and uncle, and an awesome first-born son. He was always caring for "momz" and loving his family with all his heart.

Despite all of the medical challenges that began in 2007, he fought hard and surpassed everyone's expectations. His spirit was strong when his body could not be.

Robert will be deeply missed by his mother, Cecilia Lozano; sons: Robert, Josiah, and Daniel; sister, Christina (Jesse) Lovicott; brother, Mark (Amy) Lozano; four nieces: Julissa, Alizabeth, Alayna, and Ella; as well as other relatives and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his father Robert Sr., sister, Linda, and his Lozano and Estrada grandparents.

Robert's family invites relatives and friends to a time of visitation on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home. A short prayer service will follow at 6:00 PM.

Robert's family would like to give a special thanks to the Fond du Lac Dialysis Center, the staff at Froedtert, and the staff at the UW-Madison Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.

Visit www.zacherlfuneralhome.com to send condolences.