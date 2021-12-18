Maly, Robert "Bob"

BEAVER DAM - Robert "Bob" Maly, a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away Nov. 18, 2021, in the arms of his devoted wife, Donna.

Bob is survived by his wife, a daughter, two granddaughters, and a brother. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives from his wife's family, and friends throughout the world.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysious and Mildred Maly; his sister, Florence Guenterberg; his nephew, Denis Guenterberg; and his son, Jeffrey Maly.

A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.

