MIDDLETON - Robert Monthey, age 77, of Middleton, Wis., passed away on May 26, 2021.

Bob was born to parents, Robert and Madonna (Garvey) Monthey, on Oct. 1, 1943, in Lakeland, Fla. Bob graduated from Portage High School and went on to receive his business administration degree from Madison Business College. He spent 25 years working in programming, operations and management for the Graber Company and left in order to purchase and run his own businesses and franchises. He spent 31 years applying his business acumen, creating many successful endeavors. He was an incredibly hard worker whose service-oriented mentality, keen intelligence and industriousness influenced many and earned him various service awards.

Bob Monthey met the love of his life, Carolyn (Seidner), in high school. They married in 1966 and just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary, bringing their total time spent together to nearly 60 years. He is survived by his wife; his two daughters, Joanne (Paul) Partington and Kristine (Eric) Nordeng; his grandchildren, Sydney, Lucas and Taylor; and his brother, Steve. He was predeceased by parents, Robert and Madonna Monthey. Bob had a kind soul and a great sense of humor that spread joy and laughter. He was a man who saw the best in everyone, and he cherished his family above all else, loving them with all his heart.

Over the course of his life, Bob supported countless individuals with his wisdom, generosity, and kindness. He was a humble man who was never one to seek attention and viewed his gestures simply as what "one does to take care of others." Indeed, he cared for others deeply and would often extend himself tremendously to help anyone in need. He was guided by and believed in God's principle of welcoming the stranger in our midst, making sure everyone felt included. He truly served for the sake of serving--never expecting anything in return.

Bob was an avid golfer and a lover of nature. Being outdoors brought him great joy, and he appreciated his daily walks. He saw God's beauty in the details and loved it all. He passed this reverence on to his daughters and grandchildren, and their lives are richer for it.

A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4 at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Bob has expressed his desire for any individual interested in making a donation in his name to do so in support of whatever institution they wish, as he was a lifelong giver to too many charities and causes to list.

His life left a beautiful impression on us all. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

