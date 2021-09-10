Mountford, Robert "Bob"

POYNETTE – Robert "Bob" Mountford, age 85, of Lowville Township, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Bob was born on Nov. 30, 1935, in Poynette, the son of Alfred and Bernice (Hamilton) Mountford. He graduated from Poynette High School and River Falls State Teachers College with a B.S. in agriculture education. He worked at various Ag related occupations during his life: Allis Chalmers, Jacques Seed, Production Credit Branch Manager in La Crosse County, and MATC in Portage as the farm training instructor. Bob was in the Air National Guard as a radio and radar repair tech. He started the Paint Farm, a wholesale and choose & cut Christmas tree farm, and operated it for 59 years. He was the premium producer of Fraser Fir trees in Southern Wisconsin.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Donna Mae Hebel Mountford; five children, Donna (Doug) Dahm, Jeffrey (Tidinha) Mountford, Patricia Mountford-Knuteson, Cheryl Nicholson, and Mary (David) Hall; stepchildren, Sandra (Pat) Connors, Jerry (Sue) Stoltenberg, and Scott Hilgendorf; 17 grandchildren; one special grandchild, Ashley Vences; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; friends; former students; and two special friends, Arturo Vences and Eservio Del Reys.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Carter and her husband, Web Carter; and brother, Harold "Bill" Mountford and his wife, Kay Mountford.

Private services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, your local food pantry, or the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org).

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.