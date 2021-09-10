Menu
Robert "Bob" Mountford
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Poynette High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St
Poynette, WI

Mountford, Robert "Bob"

POYNETTE – Robert "Bob" Mountford, age 85, of Lowville Township, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Bob was born on Nov. 30, 1935, in Poynette, the son of Alfred and Bernice (Hamilton) Mountford. He graduated from Poynette High School and River Falls State Teachers College with a B.S. in agriculture education. He worked at various Ag related occupations during his life: Allis Chalmers, Jacques Seed, Production Credit Branch Manager in La Crosse County, and MATC in Portage as the farm training instructor. Bob was in the Air National Guard as a radio and radar repair tech. He started the Paint Farm, a wholesale and choose & cut Christmas tree farm, and operated it for 59 years. He was the premium producer of Fraser Fir trees in Southern Wisconsin.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Donna Mae Hebel Mountford; five children, Donna (Doug) Dahm, Jeffrey (Tidinha) Mountford, Patricia Mountford-Knuteson, Cheryl Nicholson, and Mary (David) Hall; stepchildren, Sandra (Pat) Connors, Jerry (Sue) Stoltenberg, and Scott Hilgendorf; 17 grandchildren; one special grandchild, Ashley Vences; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; friends; former students; and two special friends, Arturo Vences and Eservio Del Reys.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Carter and her husband, Web Carter; and brother, Harold "Bill" Mountford and his wife, Kay Mountford.

Private services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, your local food pantry, or the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org).

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.



Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to the family. Bob and I graduated from Poynette High school in 1953. We had many years of fun reunions. I am so sorry
Donna Olstad Nelson
School
September 11, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your husband, father and grandfather, uncle, professor and friend, all of you. He'll be waiting for you in heaven. Remember all the good and wisdom he imparted. Lean on each other. Love you Donna and Doug (daughter), think of you often. Love, Judy (your next door neighbor on 4th North at UWEau Claire.
Judy Hellewell McDonald
September 11, 2021
Oh Donna, I´m so sorry that your Bob passed away. My heart hurts for your loss. I hope you´ll be ok. We are up north but when I get home I´ll call and maybe we can chat over a cup of coffee. I wish you the best.
Sue and Gary Wilson
Friend
September 10, 2021
Dear Patty, I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of your dad. My thoughts and prayers are with you and all your family.
Ellen Fullmer
September 10, 2021
