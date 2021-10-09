Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert "Bob" Nickerson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Nickerson, Robert L. "Bob"

COLUMBUS - Robert L. "Bob" Nickerson, age 81, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Columbus, to Lorenzo and Eleanor (Yersma) Nickerson. He was married to Ruth Marquardt on July 16, 1960, in Columbus. Bob was first employed as a butter maker at Columbus Milk Producers in Astico. He then worked at John Deere in Horicon before operating his own milk hauling business.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth of Columbus; two sisters-in-law, Carol Nickerson and Elaine Marquardt, both of Columbus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Lienke; and brother, Richard.

A private graveside service will be in Okeeg Cemetery, Danville. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Hi Ruth This your god child I am so sorry about my godfather Bob. I just wish I would have spent more time with my godparents but things always gets in the way I wish I could be there for you but I am laid up with medical things You take care and I loved both of you so much
Debbie Lyon
October 9, 2021
Our deepest condolences for your family.
Larry & Jill Smith
Other
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results