COLUMBUS - Robert L. "Bob" Nickerson, age 81, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Columbus, to Lorenzo and Eleanor (Yersma) Nickerson. He was married to Ruth Marquardt on July 16, 1960, in Columbus. Bob was first employed as a butter maker at Columbus Milk Producers in Astico. He then worked at John Deere in Horicon before operating his own milk hauling business.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth of Columbus; two sisters-in-law, Carol Nickerson and Elaine Marquardt, both of Columbus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Lienke; and brother, Richard.

A private graveside service will be in Okeeg Cemetery, Danville. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

