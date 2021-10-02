Pattee, Robert G.

WAUPUN - Robert G. Pattee, 86, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Bob Pattee was born Dec. 12, 1934, in Waupun, the son of George and Lois Tew Pattee. On May 28, 1955, he married Carol Seidel in Fond du Lac. The couple has resided in the Waupun area all their married lives. Bob farmed for 40 years. He was employed as a lineman with Pieper Power for 32 years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Carol Pattee of Waupun; six children, Rick (Melissa Brown) Pattee of Waupun, Nancy Ptaschinski of Beaver Dam, Debra (Gerald) Ganz of Green Bay, David Pattee of Waupun, Jim (Kari) Pattee of Waupun, and Margie (Nick) Adams of Waupun; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother-in-law, Bill Seidel; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild, Nathan Pattee; a sister, Lois Mae; brothers, Lee, Bill, and Ed Pattee; and son-in-law, Gerald "Butch" Ptaschinski.

Private services will be held.

