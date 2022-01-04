Menu
Robert H. Ribbke
Ribbke, Robert H.

REEDSBURG - Robert H. Ribbke, age 83, of Reedsburg, died on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Our House Senior Living in Reedsburg. He was born on Dec. 6, 1938 in the Town of Excelsior, Sauk County, the son of Walter and Martha (Voss) Ribbke. On April 30, 1983, he was married to the former Judith M. Farr. Bob was a lifelong area farmer. He enjoyed watching the birds, gardening, working in the flower beds, his farm dogs, fishing, working in the fields and tending to the livestock, woodworking, helping to build for others, square dancing and spending time with his family. He was a lifelong member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; nine children, Scott Ribbke, Joseph (Carolyn) Farr, David (Natalie) Ribbke, Joanne (Mike) Beda, James (Elizabeth Cheaney) Farr, John (LuAnne) Farr, Charles "Mike" Ribbke, Candace (Curtis) Swartz and Sean Ribbke; nineteen grandchildren; two sisters, Darleen (LaVerne) Harms and Kathryn (Arthur) Janzen; one brother, Allan (Tia) Ribbke; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Rock Springs with Pastor David Karow officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. There will be a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to African Missions or to Operation Christmas Child would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 4, 2022.
