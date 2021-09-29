Menu
Robert Schroeder
FUNERAL HOME
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr
Reedsburg, WI

Schroeder, Robert T.

BARABOO - Robert T. Schroeder, age 57, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. He was born on April 13, 1964, in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of Larry and Donna (Bass) Schroeder. He had been employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a rural postal carrier. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Robert is survived by his brother, William "Bill" (Dawn) Schroeder of Texas; nieces; and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, with the Rev. David Karow officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be made in St. John Cemetery in Rock Springs.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr. P.O. Box 305, Reedsburg, WI
Oct
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr. P.O. Box 305, Reedsburg, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Farber Funeral Home
Sponsored by Farber Funeral Home.
