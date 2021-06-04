Schwarz, Robert J.

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Robert J. "Bob" Schwarz, age 84, of Prairie du Sac, Wis., and Palm City, Fla., passed away peacefully at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart, Fla., on March 21, 2021, after a brief, courageous battle with lung cancer. Bob was born June 5, 1936, the son of Ray and Mary (Doyle) Schwarz. Bob lived in Prairie du Sac most of his life, spending his winters in Palm City, Fla., after his retirement.

Bob attended Prairie du Sac High School. His love of sports started at an early age. He participated in both basketball and football throughout his high school years. He was prom king in 1954. Bob graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1955. He attended both UW Whitewater and Marquette University.

Bob was a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard for six years.

The Schwarz Insurance Agency was founded by Ray Schwarz in 1923. In 1958, Bob joined his father, Ray, and his brother, Don Schwarz, at the agency. Bob and Don worked together for 36 years and expanded their father's beloved business. Bob was instrumental in the achievement of the countless awards received by Schwarz Insurance. Bob retired from the agency in 1993.

Bob married Glenda Rundhammer in 1962. Together Bob and Glenda raised two sons, Jeff and Jim. Bob and Glenda enjoyed winters together in Florida, sometimes stopping in Tunica, Miss., on their way. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage before Glenda preceded Bob in death in 2004.

Bob was very active in the Sauk Prairie community. He served on the Prairie du Sac Planning Commission for two terms and the Finance Committee of St. Aloysius Church in Sauk City for two terms. He served on the board of directors of Baraboo Federal Savings & Loan for 23 years. He was a proud member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin ("The Big I"). He was a member of Lake Wisconsin Country Club for over 60 years, and served on the board of directors for LWCC for several years. He was a former member of the Sauk Prairie Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus. Bob was involved in developing and building the grocery store and mall in downtown Prairie du Sac.

He was a longtime season ticketholder for Wisconsin Badgers football. Most Saturdays in the fall, you would find Bob and Glenda in their Badger red, heading to Camp Randall Stadium. Bob belonged to the Mendota Grid Iron Club for over 50 years. He also loved the Green Bay Packers and followed the team his entire life. In his younger years, Bob was an accomplished woodworker, bowler, hunter and gun collector. He was knowledgeable on the history of vintage weaponry. Bob was a talented man who designed one of the homes he and Glenda built. He loved architecture.

Bob was an avid golfer his entire life. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his playing partners, sometimes finishing a round of golf with a beverage or two-brandy Manhattan straight up, of course-and playing cards with his buddies in Wisconsin and Florida.

Bob was proud of his professional achievements, but he was most proud of his family. Grandfather to Alyssa and Ryan, he regularly shared their accomplishments and photographs.

Bob is survived by his two sons, Jeff Schwarz of Green Bay, Wis., and Jim Schwarz (Pam Bjorklund Schwarz) of Minnetonka, Minn.; and his two grandchildren, Alyssa Schwarz of Minnetonka, Minn., and Ryan Schwarz of St. Louis Park, Minn. He is further survived by his sister, Mary Ann (Joe) Kirch of Madison, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and his wife, Glenda, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Don Schwarz; an uncle, Dr. Paul "Doc" Schwarz; and an aunt, Sarah (Schwarz) Michels.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, June 19 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., at LAKE WISCONSIN COUNTRY CLUB, N1076 Golf Road, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578. Lunch will be served. Please note maximum seating capacity is 150. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials in the name of Robert J. Schwarz to the Sauk Prairie School District, 440 13th St., Prairie du Sac, WI 53578.

Bob would want you to raise a toast to him, and to remember that he loved his family and friends.

Published by WiscNews.com from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2021.