COLUMBUS - Robert P. "Col Bob" Wedel, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He was born Jan. 8, 1943, the eldest of Paul and Magdalena (Hauser) Wedel in Columbus. Bob graduated in 1960 from Columbus High School, and served in the National Guard until 1969. He was married to Kathy Pritchard on Nov. 14, 1964, and they welcomed their daughters, Patti and Nichole. They continued to work side by side in all of their many adventures.

In his earlier years, Bob had ownership in the Redbud Bowling Alley, Bob's Furniture Mart, Hard Heads Tap and CBW Livestock. In addition, he had pursued his pilot's license as well as raced both stock cars and harness horses.

In 1974, he graduated from Reisch Worldwide Auction College and found his true passion in auctioneering. His legacy, Bob's Auction Service, began as a small, family run business, holding their first consignment sale downtown Columbus in 1976. In addition to his beloved consignment sales, he had worked at Midwest Livestock Producers in Lomira, several car auctions, and held many household, farm, business and estate auctions over the years. He loved reminiscing about past auctions, always pointing out where there had been one. His children were part of the business since they were old enough to walk and have taken on more and more responsibilities over the years. Bob had worked to provide mentorship and direction to ensure his legacy could continue. One of Bob's favorite sayings was "If you do something you love, you never work a day in your life." Bob truly lived his life and loved every minute of it.

Bob loved spending time with, teasing, and providing for his wife, daughters and grandkids. He always seemed to know what they needed, even if they didn't think they wanted it. When he wasn't taking care of his family, he absolutely loved playing cards, rarely missing an opportunity to play euchre or sheepshead.

Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy of Columbus; daughters, Patti Inglett of Coon Valley and Nichole (Brian) Glynn of Waunakee; seven grandchildren, Miranda, Abby, Ronnie Inglett, Ashley, Aiden, Riley and Brendan Glynn; honorary son and protégé, Nathan Pollnow (family) of Reeseville; two brothers, Frank Wedel of Lake Mills and Jim Wedel of McFarland; one sister, Sharon (Bill) Sonnleitner of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Audrey (Bob) Biersach of Columbus; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Constance; son-in-law, Steven Inglett; sister-in-law, Suzanne Wedel; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth and Bob Obermeyer.

The family wishes to thank Beaver Dam and Lowell EMS and Marshfield Medical Center, Beaver Dam ER and ICU staff. A special thank you to Nathan Pollnow and all of Bob's other loyal friends and co-workers who have gone above and beyond to help the family in ways beyond measure during this difficult time. We are eternally grateful.

