Condolences to Dodi for loss of Bob, have many good memories of the both of you RIP, Karen
Karen Voth
December 27, 2020
Our thoughts are with your family during this great loss. We had such good times together years ago. Bob was such a funny man, he will truly be miss by many.
Bonni Brown and Gerry Derr
December 22, 2020
Hey Dodi, So sorry to read about your loss of Bob and Earl both. Gotta be rough. We have moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico so don't expect to see us if you have a service of some kind.
Our deepest sympathy,
Don and Val