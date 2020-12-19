Menu
Robert Weisensel

Weisensel, Robert

BEAVER DAM - Robert Weisensel, 81, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to Dodi for loss of Bob, have many good memories of the both of you RIP, Karen
Karen Voth
December 27, 2020
Our thoughts are with your family during this great loss. We had such good times together years ago. Bob was such a funny man, he will truly be miss by many.
Bonni Brown and Gerry Derr
December 22, 2020
Hey Dodi, So sorry to read about your loss of Bob and Earl both. Gotta be rough. We have moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico so don't expect to see us if you have a service of some kind. Our deepest sympathy, Don and Val
Donald Westover
December 19, 2020
