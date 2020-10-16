Wendler, Robert Allyn "Bob"

RANDOLPH - Robert Allyn "Bob" Wendler, age 74, passed away due to Alzheimer's, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Stoughon Hospital, Wis.

Robert was born on May 6, 1946, son of Alfred and Evelyn (Buck) Wendler. He grew up in the Milwaukee area and at his parents resort in St. Germain. He was a graduate of Rufus King High School. Following high school Bob completed his apprenticeship degree at Jack White Ford to become an auto mechanic. He was united in marriage to Barbara Schultz on Nov. 2, 1968, in Milwaukee, Wis. In 1974, Bob purchased a farm and moved his family to the Randolph area. He spent most of his free time farming, hunting and fishing. He was employed with Miller Ford in Beaver Dam until 1990. Bob worked as head of maintenance and grounds at the Randolph School District from 1990 until retiring in 2008. He was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph, Wis.

Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara Wendler of Randolph; two sons, Jim (Julie) of Withee, Wis., and John Wendler of Plattville; three grandchildren, Jen, Rob and Jack Wendler; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 2801 Crossroads Dr. #2000, Madison, WI 53718.

