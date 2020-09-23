Coleman, Roberta Rae (Gartner)

BARABOO - Roberta Rae (Gartner) Coleman, age 80, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her daughter's home in Raleigh, N.C. She was born July 13, 1940, in Warren, Ill., to parents Robert and Mary Gartner.

She graduated in 1959 from Warren High School in Warren, Ill. She was an office worker for a number of businesses in Warren, including but not limited to Warren High School, Heritage Seeds, and Lile's Chiropractic. She was village clerk for Warren for several years, and then became the Mayor of Warren for 10 years.

On May 30, 1963, Roberta married Patrick Coleman at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Warren, Ill.

She loved to cook and bake; she was very well known for her pies. She enjoyed gardening and adored her grandkids and her pets. Her house was a stopping point for all the kid's sports teams and friends for meals and all get-togethers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elaine; her husband, Patrick Coleman; her mother and father-in-law, Jack and Hazel Coleman; and her nephew, Chad Bucknell, and Chad's daughter, Hailey.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Carolyn) Coleman, Brooke (Seth) Patin, Tammy Severson; grandchildren, Drake Coleman, Dana Coleman, Emma Patin, Natalie Patin, Lily Patin, Alexis Severson and Jaron Severson; sister, Kath (Rich) Bucknell; nephews, Brian Bucknell and Jared Bucknell; as well as other relatives and friends.

Family would like to thank the Transitions Life Care hospice group in Cary, N.C., as well as Dr. Crawford and Dr. Kelsey at Duke University. And a special thank you to all her friends who called and sent cards.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo, Wis., with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery following the service. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.