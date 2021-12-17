Menu
Robin Peters
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Peters, Robin Lee

BEAVER DAM - Robin Lee Peters, 70, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

Robin was born on Sept. 24, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Gordon and Betty (Williams) Strube. Robin graduated from Bay View High School in 1969. After high school she attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, majoring in education. She attended and graduated with a master's degree from Cardinal Stritch College. After that she began her career teaching in the Milwaukee area and then Dodge County. Most of her career was spent teaching in the Beaver Dam School District. She was united in marriage with Kenneth J. Peters in 1972 in Milwaukee.

Robin enjoyed working with children. She spent 30 years teaching elementary and middle school students, majoring in reading. She was awarded a scholarship to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. Robin was an excellent sewer and embroiderer. She also made porcelain dolls and entered them in many contests, winning over 30 ribbons. Robin is a certified Mayflower descendant. She is also a member of the Beaver Dam Women's American Legion Auxiliary Post 146.

Robin will be missed by her husband, Kenneth; her daughter, Jennifer Dimiceli; son-in-law, Toney Dimiceli; grandchildren, Elizabeth Peters, Matthew Jacobson and Michael Thompson; and her brothers, Donald Strube and Timothy Strube.

Robin was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Beaver Dam. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Eric Ryan Peters.

A celebration of the life for Robin Lee Peters will be held at St. Mark's Church in Beaver Dam at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
19
Service
10:00a.m. - 10:50a.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
N7199 North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Feb
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
N7199 North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Ken, we extend our sympathies to you on the passing of your lifetime partner, Robin. Your sister, Sue, is one of our longest and closest friends. We only met Robin once but know through Sue that your lives were impacted by Parkinson´s. We will donate to the Fox Foundation in her honor. Stay well and may sunshine and happiness be a part of the days to come for you.
Susan and Jerry Filson
Friend
March 6, 2022
Her memory is a blessing.
Meredith Harmon
Friend
February 15, 2022
Ken - my deepest sympathies and healing prayers to you and your family after the passing of Robin. She was a lovely woman and anyone could see the special relationship you shared. All my best
Nanci (Noe) Schmidt
Friend
February 7, 2022
Our condolences to Ken and her whole family.
Let Perpetual Light shine upon her. May she rest in God's presence.
Greg Tennies
Acquaintance
January 27, 2022
I loved working with her at Wilson school. She will be deeply missed. May our Lord put his loving arms around you all .
Sherry Bock
Friend
December 28, 2021
Can I just heard about Robin's passing. I know it has been a long hard Road for both of you. She is now resting in God's arms. I hope you are well. We still miss you here at the condo association. Please stop by sometime just to say hi.
Mary G a r b a l a g t y s
Friend
December 28, 2021
Ken-My deepest condolences to you and your family. Be assured that you & your family are in our thoughts and
prayers during these tough times. Take care.
Ken Quincey
Friend
December 24, 2021
Robin was a beautiful women and will be sadly missed our condolences for Ken & Family
Jeanette Gorr
December 21, 2021
Ken and family,
John and I are so sorry to hear of Robins passing. Please know we are extending our sincere sympathies.
John and Carol Zuleger
Friend
December 21, 2021
Ken, just wanted to reach out and let you know you have my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your wife.
Ted Klos
December 20, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Robin's passing Ken. Our prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.
David Macek
Family
December 19, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss! You are in our thoughts and prayers my friend!
Kevin and Joyce Dollar
Friend
December 19, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! Ken you are in my thoughts and prayers. I treasure the time we worked together!
Ellie Sokoly
Friend
December 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Robin was such a giving person. She always wore a smile.
I am blessed to have known her.
Beverly Smith
Acquaintance
December 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy for you and your family!
Michelle Fehrman
Friend
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results