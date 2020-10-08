Painter, Rochelle

SPRING VALLEY - Rochelle Painter, age 78, of Spring Valley, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.

Rochelle was born Oct. 2, 1941, to Lester and Bernice (Knutson) Jensen on the family farm in Cady Township, St. Croix County Wisconsin. She grew up in Wilson and attended Cady Lane Elementary School. Rochelle attended Spring Valley High School, graduating with the class of 1959. She furthered her education at UW-River Falls, earning a bachelor's degree, with a major in education, in 1963. After graduating from UW-RF, Rochelle taught school for about five years in Amery, Wis., and one year in Bloomington, Minn.

On June 14, 1969, Rochelle married John Painter at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville, Wis. John and Rochelle moved to Juneau, Wis., where they both took teaching positions in the Juneau School District. Rochelle retired after 28 years of teaching. Rochelle was an active member of her church, in Juneau. She was also a member of the library board and the Jaycees and Jaycettes and held offices at a state level.

Her husband, John, passed away in 1997. With the support of her good friend, Shirley, and many other friends and family members, Rochelle remained in Juneau until she moved to Valley Villas in Spring Valley, Wis., in March 2011. Upon returning to the Spring Valley area, she reconnected with family and friends and made many new friends in her time at Valley Villas.

Rochelle enjoyed teaching, traveling, playing the organ and singing in church, morning coffee time with friends, crossword puzzles, reading a good book, playing cards, her pewter collection, and being with family. She looked forward to Lil's visits for a game of Rummikub and her facetime chats with nephew, Brian. She also enjoyed assisting with Bible Study at Valley Villas.

Rochelle remained strong in her faith and had a positive attitude and outlook on life. Even though she had physical limitations, Rochelle was a "good listener" and was always there to help in any way she could.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, John; and brothers-in-law, Gene Anderson and Jim Painter.

Rochelle is survived by her brother, Byron (Ann) Jensen of Minnetonka, Minn.; sisters, Diane (Grant) Ness of Wilson, Wis., and Jill Anderson of Spring Valley, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Joanne (Jim) Giese of Nekoosa, Wis., and Pat Painter of Riverview, Fla.; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Thank you to the staff, past and present, of Valley Villas for the excellent care Rochelle received; it was greatly appreciated by Rochelle and her family.

Due to the Covid pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) handled arrangements.