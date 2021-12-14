Koch, Rockne "Rocky" Edward

BARABOO - Rockne "Rocky" Edward Koch, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo, after a brief illness. He died peacefully with his five children by his side. Rocky was 83.

Born in Milwaukee on June 24, 1938, Rocky grew up in Greendale, Wis., as the middle child in a boisterous and loving family of six kids. Following service in the Army, Rocky graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering with a degree in mechanical engineering. He started as a design engineer with Westinghouse where he obtained several U.S. patents. Later, Rocky became a CT/MRI specialist, introducing the new, sophisticated medical diagnostic machines to the Asia-Pacific region and then the U.S.

On Aug. 23, 1961, Rocky married the love of his life, Rosemarie Nosper, the mysterious beauty who had recently emigrated from Köln, Germany. They were married for 49 years until Rosemarie's death in Feb. 2010. Rock and Rose loved downhill skiing, travel, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. In 1976, Rock and Rose purchased wild land in the Baraboo Range. With the building of their retirement home in 1996, the land officially became the family's adopted homestead. They named the place Rosewood. It was here they learned to collect sap and make maple syrup. That first year's production was modest, but it grew into a deeply cherished tradition, attended by family and friends, near and far. Rosewood also allowed Rocky to pursue his love of woodworking, which included his own sawmill, kiln, and woodcraft shop. Rosewood Woodworking produced everything from wood flooring to custom furniture that filled not only their house but that of their children. In the winters, the Baraboo Range allowed Rocky to show off his precise turns on the slopes and to become a Level 2 ski instructor at Devils Head Ski Resort, Merrimac, Wis.

Rocky was preceded in death by wife, Rosemarie; his parents, Arnold and Florence Koch; and his brother, Bradley. He is survived by his children, Nancy (Jim) Ketchman, Debra Koch, Fletcher (Angeline) Koch, Andy (Meghan) Koch, and Karla (Thondup Saari) Koch; his grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler, and Luke Fiebig, Ray and Louis Ketchman, Peyton and Rowan Koch, Ava, Brycen, and Grace Koch, and Tinle and Kadroma Saari. He is further survived, by his sister, Nancy Sullivan and brothers, Arne, Timothy, and Anthony Koch. Rocky leaves behind a large and loving extended family and many friends.

A visitation and funeral for Rocky will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 304 East St., Baraboo. The visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Words of Remembrance at 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. With Father Jay Poster officiating. After Mass, family and friends are invited to join the family for a luncheon in the church's Martha and Mary Hall. The interment will be private.

People wishing to honor Rocky's lifelong commitment to family, faith, and the beautiful Baraboo Range, may make donations in his name to support 11-year old Shanti, a young girl living in the Bhagalpur Christian Home, Bhagalpur, India. Rocky has been supporting Shanti since 2016 through Unbound, a nonprofit organization based in Kansas. Shanti's child ID is CH834324. Donate to Unbound online (https://www.unbound.org/DonationFunds/General) or by mail: 1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, KS 66103. You can also donate to the Baraboo Range Preservation Association online (https://www.baraboorange.org/) or by mail: P.O. Box 205, 124 2nd Street, Room 33, Baraboo, WI 53913. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.