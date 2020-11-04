Giese, Rodney Allen

IRON RIDGE - Rodney Allen Giese, age 88, of Iron Ridge passed away on October 30, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Rodney Allen Giese, son to Verona (Bartelt) and Walter Giese was born July 14, 1932. He was united in marriage to Rita A. Liegl on July 18, 1959.

Rodney wore many hats and had many roles in his life: Son, Brother, Loving Husband, Father (Dad), And was affectionately known as Grandpa , Gramps, Papasan, Great Grandpa, Great Papa, Big Rod & Uncle Rod.

Rodney played baseball in his younger years, and was a heck of a pitcher. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing. He made sure to teach all of his children how to hunt and fish. He loved his country music (the old time Willie Buck Owens, etc). He enjoyed taking road trips with his late wife Rita, playing cards with friends and family and trips to the casino with loved ones. Rod loved watching sporting events on TV; especially the Milwaukee Brewers, and Green Bay Packers. He looked forward to visits and spending time and reminiscing with loved ones. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, his humor and his kind and loving heart, and occasionally popping his dentures out to make you laugh.

Rodney worked most of his working years at Mayville Metal in Mayville.

Rodney is survived by five children: Jeffrey Liegl of Lomira, Denice (Gary) Sternat of Lomira, Roxann (Cesare) Mazzolari of Iron Ridge, Tammy (Robert) Haugen of Iron Ridge, Kimberly (Andrew) of West Bend. Rod is survived by brothers Robert Giese and Duane (Gus) Giese of Mayville. Rodney is also survived by his Grandchildren: Jeremy (Jessie) Liegl, Danielle Jo (Matt) DuFrane, Chad Giese, Corissa (J.J.) Finley, Tyler (Fiancée Leah) Sternat, Erica (Dan) Bartsch, Cody Mazzolari, Alia (special friend Sean) Mazzolari, Brady Haugen, Kendra (Dominic) Malkowski, Stacey (James) Brady, Brock (Fiancée Kasey) Hanke, and Bryce (special friend Rachelle) Hanke. His Great grandchildren: Mitchell, Mathew, William, Jackson, Adela, Emerson, Preston, Collin (ChiChi), Rory, Dax, Victoria, Declan, and two new additions coming soon.

Rodney was preceded in death by His Wife Rita, and recently his son Kevin Giese. His parents Verona and Walter Giese and his brothers: Ralph, Ronald (Corky).

A memorial service for Rodney will be held on Wednesday, November 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the church.

