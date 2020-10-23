Menu
Rodney Roundy

PORTAGE - Rodney L. Roundy, 75, of Portage, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. He was born Nov. 5, 1944, in Kansas.

Rod proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Columbia Highway Department after many years, then worked for Meigs in Portage. Rod enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Rose; son, Russell (Tasha) Roundy; daughters, ReNee (John) Cebery and RaeAnne (John) Malaszuk; five grandchildren, Ethan, Joshua, LeighAnna, Dakota, and JewelyAna; sister, Carolyn Roundy; and two brothers-in-law, John (Sue) Wilcox and Edward (Kay) Wilcox. He was preceded in death by his parents; and half-brother, Charles Shepherd.

The family will be celebrating Rod's life on Nov. 7, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Montello with full military honors. Online condolence may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.



Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 23, 2020.
