Curtis, Roger R.

DEKORRA TOWNSHIP – Roger R. Curtis, age 85, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Roger was born on Nov. 10, 1935, in Poynette, the son of Bert and Evelyn (Millard) Curtis. He graduated from Poynette School, a one-room school, in 1953. After high school, Roger farmed and painted houses. He married Patricia L. Gavinski on Aug. 1, 1981, at the Columbia County Courthouse. He had worked for 35 years at Madison Kipp Corp., repairing aluminum die cast molds. Roger retired from Madison Kipp at age 65. During retirement, he worked at the Poynette Game Farm until the age of 80. Roger enjoyed hunting, playing cards, cutting wood and Old Style beer. He spent much of his time watching and reading westerns. Roger was an avid Packers and Badgers fan but loved to attend live ball games. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Curtis; and his children, Rodney (Lesly) Curtis and their children, Sadie and Charlotte, Theresa (Brian) Crawford and their children, Tia and Carter, DeAnna (Robert) Smith and their children, Bobby and Matt, and Daniel (Carmen) Kiefer and their children, Danielle, Michael and Heather. He is further survived by his children, Ellen, Richard, Michael, Marie, Renee, and George; 15 grandchildren; his brother, Robert (Sharon) Curtis; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane; two brothers, Ronald and Harlan; and sister, Gloria.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, with the Rev. Mike Gormican officiating. Inurnment will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family, which will be passed on as donations in Roger's name.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.