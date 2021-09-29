Menu
Roger Deal
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Deal, Roger D. Jr.

BARABOO - Roger D. Deal Jr., age 67, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, with family by his side. Roger, son of Roger and Carolyn (Helsell) Deal Sr., was born Dec. 12, 1953. When Roger was 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a combat engineer. On May 25, 1979, he was united in marriage to Joyce Schellenberger. Roger worked in a variety of farming and heavy equipment jobs throughout his career. He enjoyed working on cars, watching the Packers, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce; children, Dana Deal, Melissa Campfield, and Angela Davidson; grandchildren, Amber (fiancé, Edward Hendricks) Huffstutler, Jordan Sutfin, and Keyera Deal; siblings, Justin Deal, Debra (Bob) Kotte, and Lisa (Randy) Fraser; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bradley Deal; and siblings, Terry, Marilyn, Loyd, Jeff, and Michael.

A private service will be held for family and close friends at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at SSM Health at Home Hospice for the wonderful care, compassion and friendship shown to Roger over the past few years.



Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
