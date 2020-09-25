Reed, Roger S.

COATESVILLE, Pa. - Roger S. Reed, 79, of Coatesville, Pa. passed away on the evening of Sept. 19, 2020 surrounded by family. Roger was born on Sept. 20, 1940, son of the late Francis Reed and the late Beatrice Reed (Shults).

He was the beloved husband of Sandra A. Reed; they would have shared 25 years of marriage this December. He was the devoted stepfather of Jeannine Hawes, Ricky Hawes, Brian Hawes, Greta Roming and her husband Matt, Wendy Thompson and her husband Paul, father of Cheryl Converse, Deborah Weaver, and survived by sister, Kay Carl, and husband Richard.

He was the loving grandfather of Corey Schultz, TJ Schultz, Doug Skaife, Brandon Skaife, Raiann Hawes, Xavier Hawes, Erik Roming, Lauren Roming, Paul Thompson Jr, Brooke Palmer, Nikolas Thompson; and great grandchildren Koltin, Kaylee, Kyler, Zander, Vanessa, Mackenzie, and Lleyton.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wis. Growing up in Baraboo, his hobby was building radios and his bedroom floor could be found covered in wires with radio tubes covering every surface. His sister fondly remembers his late-night prank of surrounding her bed with wires and setting off flash bulbs in sequence when he called her name. Enlisting in the Air Force after graduating from Baraboo High School, his love of electronics flourished. He installed navigation systems in nuclear submarines and airport control towers across the East Coast. Following his service, he went to work for the Burroughs Corporation in the engineering department. He had his private pilot's license for many years and used to fly from his home in Pennsylvania back to Baraboo to visit family. Like his father, he had a brilliant mind and will always be remembered as a loving and loyal handy man who could fix anything, from plumbing to electrical to moving walls. At the time of retirement, he was the Maintenance Foreman at the Saint Joseph's Malvern Retreat House where he not only took pride in keeping the grounds beautifully kept for all to enjoy but also help to enhance new technologies.

A visitation for Roger will be held on Monday Sept. 28, 2020 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the James J. Terry Funeral Home 1060 W. Lincoln Hwy. COATESVILLE, Pa. Due to Covid virus attendance restrictions a private family service will take place at 3 p.m. Live streaming will be available on the website.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember him in your prayers. He may be gone from our sight but never from our hearts.