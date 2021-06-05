Menu
Roger Wallendal
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

Wallendal, Roger

WAUPUN - Roger Wallendal, 85, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at The Christian Home in Waupun.

Roger was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Fond du Lac, to Jacob and Caroline Neumann Wallendal. On Sept. 15, 1956, he married Bonnie Beekman in Theresa. Roger worked at Rilling Endlich as a furniture craftsman. He then became a janitor at Burgess-Norton and retired in his 70s. Roger did a multitude of side jobs around the area. He was a volunteer fireman for Burnett and loved to be in parades with the firetruck. He loved to work on cars and enjoyed going to the Jefferson car show. He was a collector of assorted items. Roger loved to dance and enjoyed family get-togethers.

Roger is survived by his daughters, Peggy (Steve) Barker, Lori (Ron) Christman, and Nancy Wallendal; his sons, Dean (Angie) Wallendal, Brian (Terri) Wallendal, Mark (Tammy) Wallendal, and Michael Twardokus; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Wallendal and Samuel (Joanne) Wallendal; sister, Vera Tollefsen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie, in 2014; and his parents.

Memorial services for Roger Wallendal will be held Tuesday, June 8 at 4 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
Jun
8
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
So sorry to hear about Roger's passing. Sending sympathy and prayers to the family. Howard,Julie,Joan,Jackie and John
Howard Urban and Family
June 12, 2021
