Wallendal, Roger

WAUPUN - Roger Wallendal, 85, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at The Christian Home in Waupun.

Roger was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Fond du Lac, to Jacob and Caroline Neumann Wallendal. On Sept. 15, 1956, he married Bonnie Beekman in Theresa. Roger worked at Rilling Endlich as a furniture craftsman. He then became a janitor at Burgess-Norton and retired in his 70s. Roger did a multitude of side jobs around the area. He was a volunteer fireman for Burnett and loved to be in parades with the firetruck. He loved to work on cars and enjoyed going to the Jefferson car show. He was a collector of assorted items. Roger loved to dance and enjoyed family get-togethers.

Roger is survived by his daughters, Peggy (Steve) Barker, Lori (Ron) Christman, and Nancy Wallendal; his sons, Dean (Angie) Wallendal, Brian (Terri) Wallendal, Mark (Tammy) Wallendal, and Michael Twardokus; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Wallendal and Samuel (Joanne) Wallendal; sister, Vera Tollefsen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie, in 2014; and his parents.

Memorial services for Roger Wallendal will be held Tuesday, June 8 at 4 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

