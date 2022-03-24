Menu
Roger Emory Warren Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Roger Emory Warren Jr

Dec. 2, 1976 - March 16, 2022

OXFORD - Roger Emory Warren Jr., age 45, of Oxford, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home.

Private family services will be held. A Memorial Gathering for the public will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Bobbers in Lake Delton.

Roger was born December 2, 1976 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Roger Warren Sr. and Nancy Brendleson. Roger Jr. was the fun and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews; he was a man who loved to make people laugh. His passions included working as a chef, hiking, fishing and the Packers. Roger loved his family and friends with all his heart.

He is survived by his parents: Nancy Brendleson and Roger (Cecelia) Warren Sr.; wife, Dellana; daughters: Koryn, Kylie, and Kiera Warren; step-sons: Eric Austin, Tyler and Taylor Barwick; sisters: Windy Warren and Lori Warren. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Mary Brendleson and paternal grandfather, Robert Geiselmann.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
