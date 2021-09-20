Weinberger, Roger

RANDOLPH - Roger Lee Weinberger, age 67, of Randolph, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Roger was born on April 14, 1954, in Columbus, Wis., a son of John and Clara (Boomsma) Weinberger Sr. On Oct. 6, 1978, he was united in marriage to Kristel DeVries in East Friesland. Roger was a correctional officer, insurance agent and later worked for Steven Katsma plastering (the 3A Team). He instructed hunter's safety in Randolph for over 35 years. Roger was always willing to help others doing handy work and was known as "Rent a Roger." He enjoyed visiting with anyone, hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and kayaking in his free time. Roger loved to spend time with his family and treasured his children and grandchildren. He was a charter member of Living Hope Community Church, where he served as an elder and a deacon.

Roger is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kristel Weinberger of Randolph; three children, Amber Meronek of Wisconsin Rapids, Ryan (Alisa) Weinberger of Oronoco, Minn., and Nicholas (Nicole) Weinberger of Randolph; 10 grandchildren, Jordan, Madilynn, Brooklynn, Avery, Bennett, Emily, Gabriel, Aodhan, Lawrence and Nico; his father, Jack (Merlyn) Weinberger of Randolph; four siblings, John (Sue) Weinberger Jr. of Beaver Dam, Ron (Julia) Weinberger of Randolph, Shirley (Art) Schregardus of Randolph and Diane (Denis) Homan of Randolph; four sisters-in-law, Helene (Arky) Navis, Ann (Frank) DeYoung, Sharon Harmsen and Jan (Curtis) Bordewyk; a brother-in-law, Mark (Daune) DeVries; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara; parents-in-law, John (Sadie) DeVries; and two brothers-in-law, Floyd DeVries and Barry Harmsen.

Visitation for Roger will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at LIVING HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH, 740 W. State St., Fox Lake, WI.

A funeral service for Roger will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at church, with Pastor Rod Galindo.

A memorial fund has been established in Roger's name.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

