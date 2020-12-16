Menu
Roger Weiner
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Weiner, Roger R.

COLUMBUS - Roger R. Weiner, age 89, a lifelong Columbus resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, following a brief illness.

Roger was born to Raymond and Emma (Sime) Weiner in Columbus on April 3, 1931. Roger married Lucy Schmitt of Sun Prairie on Oct. 22, 1955. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was privileged to travel on a Badger Honor Flight in September of 2016.

Roger farmed in the area for many years. He retired from American Packaging Corporation.

Roger was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church for over 60 years.

Roger loved all Wisconsin sports teams and the Chicago Cubs. He loved playing cards and gardening. He most loved spending time with family and friends.

He dearly loved his wife, Lucy, and they recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Together they raised five children: Debbie Weiner of Pewaukee, Diane (Dan) Hayden of Delafield, Lisa of Salem, Laurie (Gary) Laubenheimer of Colgate and Dennis (Diane) Weiner of Randolph. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Chris Hayden, David Hayden, Eric Laubenheimer, Adam (Alexus Madge) Laubenheimer, Austin Weiner and Blake Weiner; and one great-granddaughter, Willa Laubenheimer.

Roger is also survived by brothers, Gerald (Joyce) Weiner and Philip (Nancy) Weiner; and sister, Monica (Robert) Anderson. He is also survived by many special in-laws in both the Weiner and Schmitt families, and nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Henry; sister, Kathleen Kujawa; infant sister, Mary; and in-laws, Edwin and Helen Schmitt.

The Weiner family would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to Dr. Rolf Poser and Dr. Sam Poser for their compassion and care. We also express our deepest gratitude to all of the Prairie Ridge Health Hospital staff, especially the fourth floor, for providing exceptional commitment to their patients and families.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roger's name may be directed to the Columbus Area Senior Center, Prairie Ridge Health (formerly Columbus Community Hospital) or St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Columbus.

A private Mass will be held for the immediate family. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Roger's life will be held when it is safe to gather. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850



Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tom Cooper
Friend
December 18, 2020
My sympathy to you Lucy and the whole family for your loss. Roger was a great husband and father and will be missed by everyone. Take care of yourself now. Thinking of you all at this time.
Rose Icken
December 17, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to your family!
Marge & Jim Schuster
December 16, 2020
