Wigman, Roger M.

FOX LAKE - Roger M. Wigman, age 74, of Fox Lake, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Roger was born in Milwaukee on Jan. 9, 1946, the son of Laverne (Thompson) and Mark Wigman Sr. On Nov. 7, 1964, he was united in marriage to his wife, Sherry Schardt. He worked in various machine shops and retired from Briggs & Stratton as a tool and die maker after 30 years. He owned and operated Daddy's Dog House restaurant in West Bend. Hunting and fishing, as well as singing and dancing, were things he enjoyed. He also loved to make Indian and mountain man clothing and other artifacts.

Roger is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sherry Wigman; daughters, Michelle (Al) Nason, Marlene Wigman, and Melinda Gonyo; grandchildren, Ryan, Angela (Josh), Caitlin, Timothy, Heather, Nicole (Matt), Brianna; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Pat, Michael, Sally, Joanne; sister-in-law, Shirley; and is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark senior and Laverne; siblings, Diane, Mark junior, Marian, and Randy; and other relatives.

Visitation for Roger will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake.

