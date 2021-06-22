Menu
Roman Roskopf
FUNERAL HOME
Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home - Mayville
15 S. Walnut St
Mayville, WI

Roskopf, Roman "Romy" A.

HERMAN - On Saturday morning, June 19, 2021, Roman "Romy" A. Roskopf passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter, Patricia and Gerald Kohn, with his family at his side at the age of 90.

Roman was born on January 19, 1931 to Louis and Elsie Roskopf (nee Jacque) at home in Menomonee Falls, the fifth of nine children. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Heagney on January 19, 1952, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls. Roman and Betty Ann owned and operated Romy's Restaurant in Menomonee Falls, Roskopf Ford-Mercury of Mayville, and also farmed in the town of Herman. Roman loved animals, farming, tractors, and antique cars. The couple also enjoyed winters in Zephyrhills, Florida.

During his marriage to Betty Ann, they raised six children, Daniel, Deborah, Jean, James, Margaret, and Patricia.

Romy is survived by his children, Daniel (Marsha) Roskopf, Deborah (Don) Wellnitz, Jean (David) Pieper, James (Gail) Roskopf, Margaret (Patrick) Schalinski, and Patricia (Gerald) Kohn; 15 grandchildren, Nickolas (Katey) Roskopf, Jacob (Krista) Roskopf, Eric (Alexandria) Roskopf, Adam Wellnitz, Anne Wellnitz, Zachary Pieper, Jennifer Pieper (Justin Bouchonville), Elizabeth (Marcus) Berenz, Ben (Stephanie) Roskopf, Samantha Roskopf, Michael (Shantel) Schalinski, Sarah Schalinski, Kelly Kohn, Katherine (Jon) Siegler, and Caroline Kohn (Tyler Sterr); 13 great-grandchildren, Tessa, Henry, Isla, Estelle, Aiden, Ellie Mae, Hadley, Genevieve, Griffin, Grace, Connor, Lennon, and Jack; two brothers, Willard (Dolores) Roskopf and Charles Roskopf; a sister, Mary Ann Krumbiegel; sister-in-law, Dorothy Roskopf, and brother-in-law, Michael (Mary) Heagney; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Romy was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann (2019); three brothers, Louis Roskopf Jr., Anthony (Diane) Roskopf, and Richard (Nancy) Roskopf; and two sisters, Florence (Leander) Neureuther, and Gertrude (Slyvester) Stuettgen; and brother-in-law, Tom (Arlene) Heagney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 302 S. German Street, in Mayville. Rev. Thomas Biersack will officiate and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Mayville.

Romy's family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

The Myrhum Patten Miller and Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Romy's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 22, 2021.
Jean/Dave, and family - we are so sorry for your loss, but assured that Romy & Betty will be together and well.
Mike & Ann Sorgent
June 21, 2021
