Bussewitz, Ronald L. "Buzzy"

BEAVER DAM - Ronald L. "Buzzy" Bussewitz died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena.

There will be a memorial gathering at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Friday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 12 noon. The Rev. Jim Wendt will officiate.

Ronald Lawrence Bussewitz was born on July 13, 1934, in Lowell, Wis., to the late Hugo and Mary (Strahota) Bussewitz. After graduating from high school, Ron served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957. He was stationed in Biloxi, Miss., and was an instructor of electronic fundamentals. After his discharge from the Air Force, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On Nov. 15, 1958, he was united in marriage with Karen Hove. From 1958-1960, Ron worked for Bankers Life Insurance as a sales representative. From 1961-1967, Ron worked for 3M Company as a sales and service representative with copy machines. From 1968-1972, Ron and family moved to Ann Arbor, Mich., as the general sales manager for the state with Broan Manufacturing before purchasing Beaver Gunite from his father-in-law and mother-in-law in 1973. Buzzy enjoyed sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and golf. His most famous partner was Lee Trevino, whom he was paired with at the Amana Open ProAm. Buzzy was an avid supporter of Beaver Dam sports. He played on and sponsored the Beaver Gunite Over 30 softball team. He was a co-founder and organizer of Beaver Dam Youth Hockey and was a longtime supporter of youth baseball and youth football. Ron was member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Bussewitz of Beaver Dam; three children, Deborah (Mark) Schmidt of Beaver Dam, Julie Bussewitz of Gallup, N.M., and Robert (Tammy) Bussewitz of Beaver Dam; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Thomas) Rogers, Matthew Schmidt, Erik Smith, Tara (Zeb) Allert, Baily (Jake) Phillips, Travis James "TJ" (Chelsea) Bussewitz and Harlee Ann Bussewitz; seven great-grandchildren, Sloan and Landon Rogers, Beckett, Easton and Ryne Allert, and Layton and Adelynn Phillips; his sister, Muriel Kopplin; other relatives and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Marian Harrison.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made in Ronald Bussewitz's name to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the American Legion.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.