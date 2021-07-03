Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald "Buzzy" Bussewitz
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Bussewitz, Ronald L. "Buzzy"

BEAVER DAM - Ronald L. "Buzzy" Bussewitz died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena.

There will be a memorial gathering at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Friday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 12 noon. The Rev. Jim Wendt will officiate.

Ronald Lawrence Bussewitz was born on July 13, 1934, in Lowell, Wis., to the late Hugo and Mary (Strahota) Bussewitz. After graduating from high school, Ron served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957. He was stationed in Biloxi, Miss., and was an instructor of electronic fundamentals. After his discharge from the Air Force, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On Nov. 15, 1958, he was united in marriage with Karen Hove. From 1958-1960, Ron worked for Bankers Life Insurance as a sales representative. From 1961-1967, Ron worked for 3M Company as a sales and service representative with copy machines. From 1968-1972, Ron and family moved to Ann Arbor, Mich., as the general sales manager for the state with Broan Manufacturing before purchasing Beaver Gunite from his father-in-law and mother-in-law in 1973. Buzzy enjoyed sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and golf. His most famous partner was Lee Trevino, whom he was paired with at the Amana Open ProAm. Buzzy was an avid supporter of Beaver Dam sports. He played on and sponsored the Beaver Gunite Over 30 softball team. He was a co-founder and organizer of Beaver Dam Youth Hockey and was a longtime supporter of youth baseball and youth football. Ron was member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Bussewitz of Beaver Dam; three children, Deborah (Mark) Schmidt of Beaver Dam, Julie Bussewitz of Gallup, N.M., and Robert (Tammy) Bussewitz of Beaver Dam; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Thomas) Rogers, Matthew Schmidt, Erik Smith, Tara (Zeb) Allert, Baily (Jake) Phillips, Travis James "TJ" (Chelsea) Bussewitz and Harlee Ann Bussewitz; seven great-grandchildren, Sloan and Landon Rogers, Beckett, Easton and Ryne Allert, and Layton and Adelynn Phillips; his sister, Muriel Kopplin; other relatives and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Marian Harrison.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made in Ronald Bussewitz's name to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the American Legion.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Service
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
N7199 North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Jul
9
Service
12:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
N7199 North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Prayer for you and my Father : May you release your sadness of his passing in order to appreciate the memories of my Father. Find your joy in a memory of him when he made you laugh and when you felt his love and caring spirit . Amen
Julie Bussewitz
Daughter
July 9, 2021
Deb, Mark and family..our deepest sympathy goes out to you for your loss. We send our thoughts and prayers. May all the good memories, family and friends give comfort to you at this sad time.
Everett and Sherry Kurtz
July 8, 2021
My condolences to the Bussewitz's. I'll always be indebted to Mr. Bussewitz for spearheading the funding and organization of BD Youth Hockey. Being from a family of recently relocated hockey crazed kids from Madison at that time, that was a dream come true. Always had a blast with the kids at Old Hick and graciously hosted many a time as a kid in your home. Rest in peace Mr Buzzy.
Jay LaMore
Friend
July 6, 2021
My Dad
His endearing qualities
Funny man with a great laugh
Taught me how to ride a bike
Played catch and frisbee without holding back
The cook throughout our childhood
Bought me my first cookbook and how to add to recipes
Made vegetarian meals for me at 15
Saved and sent health food recipes from the newspaper
Worked out with weights showing me how to push limits
Sat on his feet during sit-ups
Good dancer
Sensitive Nurturer
Said yes to requests
Mr Mileage model of great driving
Moved me to NM from WI
Talked if I needed help
Best Monkey Face
Bought an Artic Cat 10 speed bike at the fair
Encouraged getting a black belt in Tae Kwon Do
Great provider Bought touring bike Stereo
Playful Made my friends laugh
Grateful Loving Supportive
Daddies girl
Julie Bussewitz
Daughter
July 4, 2021
Fellow Veteran; Words cannot express, a debt that can not be paid, a cost we can not comprehenda thank you that falls shortbut honor you we must try, for all that have gone, are there and will go. We are honored by your service and commitment, your valor and sacrifice.
denns d johnson [email protected];.net
Served In The Military Together
July 3, 2021
I want to extend my sympathies to the family and friends. There are many fond memories of family vacations spent together in Florida and many BBQs over the years. You could always count on Buzzy for a funloving time. His sense of humor kept the crowd in stitches. The love for his family was evident as he loved to those closest to him happy. I know this is a hard time, I pray that the memories are cherished and his love is held in your hearts. The Peace of the Lord be with you.
Joan George
Family Friend
July 3, 2021
Karen and family, We were saddened to learn of Ron's death. He was a community stalwart. You and Ron were some of the first BD-ites Kay and I met in the spring of 1974. You sold us our first frig and Ron sold me his lawn mower right out of your garage! He used shake his head when I told him that mower still ran after his new one had long since failed. I always enjoyed Ron's forthright nature and good humor. Jack Stellpflug
Jack Stellpflug
Friend
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results