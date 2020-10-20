Christian, Ronald E.

Ronald E. Christian passed away on Oct. 16, 2020, at the age of 89, at Randolph Health Services.

Ronald was born on Feb. 9, 1931, along with a twin brother, on the family farm in Cambria, Wis., weighing in at 2-1/4 pounds. He went to the grade school in rural Cambria and graduated from Randolph High School. He served in the Korean War in 1952-1953, and belonged to the Randolph VFW. He was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was a member of the church council and choir. On Oct. 23, 1954, he married Doris Wang at Trinity Church in Friesland. He was employed by Busse Brothers in Randolph for 20 years and then for John Deere in Horicon until his retirement in 1992. After retirement, Ronald worked as a handyman. He could fix most things and enjoyed tinkering with his Jeep and restoring his prized Graham-Paige car. He was always willing to help his farming neighbors with welding projects. He and his wife went on many trips with his cousin and good friends, Norman and Bernadine. Ron liked to visit with everyone he met. He enjoyed watching the local high school basketball games even after his children graduated. You would often find him at the Beaver Dam races or cheering on the Brewers, Packers or Badgers.

He is survived by Doris, his wife of 65 years; and his five children, Dennis (Linda) Christian of Sheboygan, Jeff (Pat) Christian of Randolph, Pam (Michael) Burnham of Oconomowoc, Mitch (Lynn) Christian of Castle Rock, Colo., and Kathi (Bill) Sergenian of DeForest. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters-in-law, Marge Kraemer and Connie Wang; and brother-in-law, Ken Dearborn; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reinhold and Esther (Bobholz) Christian; his father and mother-in-law, Peter and Alma (Jensen) Wang; sisters and brothers, Evelyn (Mike) Vander Galien, Merwin (Arlene) Christian, Geraldine Dearborn; and his twin brother in infancy; also brothers-in-law, Lawrence (Connie) Wang, Robert (Helen) Wangard; sister-in-law, Joanne (Joe) McClellan; and aunts and uncles.

A private funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Friesland with Pastor John Hildebrandt officiating. Burial will be in the Friesland cemetery.

A special thank you to the Randolph Health Services and the hospice nurses, Rita and Marita, for their good care. Thank you to neighbor, Dale Bahr, for picking up snow plowing the past several years and the other neighbors who were always there to help when needed.

A memorial fund has been directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Friesland or to Alzheimer's Association.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

