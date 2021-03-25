Galitz, Ronald

WISCONSIN DELLS - Ronald Galitz, age 79, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Montello Care Center in Montello, Wis.

Graveside funeral services were held Monday, March 22 at 1 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with the Rev. Craig Wolfgram officiating. Visitation was held at Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells on Monday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and then processed to the cemetery.

Ron was born Aug. 19, 1941, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Robert and Gertrude (Welk) Galitz. He grew up in Wisconsin Dells and graduated from high school there. Ron married Judy Lloyd on Sept. 28, 1963, in Wisconsin Dells. For many years Ron worked at the Dells Grill, starting out in the early days washing dishes and later as the breakfast morning cook. He was also a longtime dedicated member of the Kilbourn Volunteer Fire Department and looked forward to socializing with his fire department buddies. For hobbies he enjoyed hunting and gardening and canning produce with his wife.

Ron is survived by his daughters, Lori (Chris) Michalski, Traci Galitz and Terri (Scott) Blank; grandchild, Madison Blank; brothers, Bruce (Marlene) Galitz and Dick (Marlene) Galitz; and a sister, Judy (Jack) Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; and brothers, Robert and Roger.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

