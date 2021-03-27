Koepsell, Ronald A. "Roko"

MAYVILLE - Ronald A. "Roko" Koepsell, age 77, of Mayville, died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Ronald was born on May 30, 1943, the son of Andrew and Viola (Detlaff) Koepsell. He attended Mayville High School, then joined the U.S. Army in 1964. Roko served in Korea and was discharged in 1966. He worked for Purity Products, part-time for Crist Aluminum and also worked for Pioneer Pole and Truss's Plus. Roko also had his own part-time business, Roko Sales. He later retired from Metalcraft of Mayville.

Ronald enjoyed going to and selling at flea markets, as well as taking trips to the Amish country and listening to 60's and Polka music. Roko loved to watch his grandchildren play baseball and other sports.

Ronald was a member of the American Legion Post 69 of Mayville and a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Ronald is survived by his children, Scott Koepsell, Melissa (DuWayne) Steger, Dawn Koepsell, and Jeremy Koepsell (Gail Tradewell); five grandchildren, Brett Steger, Hunter Steger, Cammie Steger, Kaitlin Koepsell, and Colin Koepsell; a sister, Darlene Koepsell; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The visitation will be at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mayville on Tuesday, March 30, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joshua Frazee officiating. Burial will be at Hochheim Cemetery in the Town of Herman, Dodge County, Wis., with military honors provided by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Memorials may be made in Ronald A. Koepsell's name to Hospice Home of Hope.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.