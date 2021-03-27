Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Koepsell
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Koepsell, Ronald A. "Roko"

MAYVILLE - Ronald A. "Roko" Koepsell, age 77, of Mayville, died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Ronald was born on May 30, 1943, the son of Andrew and Viola (Detlaff) Koepsell. He attended Mayville High School, then joined the U.S. Army in 1964. Roko served in Korea and was discharged in 1966. He worked for Purity Products, part-time for Crist Aluminum and also worked for Pioneer Pole and Truss's Plus. Roko also had his own part-time business, Roko Sales. He later retired from Metalcraft of Mayville.

Ronald enjoyed going to and selling at flea markets, as well as taking trips to the Amish country and listening to 60's and Polka music. Roko loved to watch his grandchildren play baseball and other sports.

Ronald was a member of the American Legion Post 69 of Mayville and a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Ronald is survived by his children, Scott Koepsell, Melissa (DuWayne) Steger, Dawn Koepsell, and Jeremy Koepsell (Gail Tradewell); five grandchildren, Brett Steger, Hunter Steger, Cammie Steger, Kaitlin Koepsell, and Colin Koepsell; a sister, Darlene Koepsell; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The visitation will be at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mayville on Tuesday, March 30, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joshua Frazee officiating. Burial will be at Hochheim Cemetery in the Town of Herman, Dodge County, Wis., with military honors provided by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Memorials may be made in Ronald A. Koepsell's name to Hospice Home of Hope.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
450 Bridge St, Mayville, WI
Mar
30
Service
11:00a.m.
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
450 Bridge St, Mayville, WI
Mar
30
Interment
11:45a.m.
Hochheim Cemetery (Town of Herman)
Town of Herman, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I want to give my condolences to Ronald's family. May the family and friends of Ronald find comfort during this difficult time.
Rashod
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results