Lewis, Ronald L.

PARDEEVILLE - Ronald L. Lewis, 85, of Pardeeville, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born May 6, 1935, in Yuba, Wis., the son of Leland and Ruth Mildred (Yeomans) Lewis.

Ron graduated from Richland Center High School and attained a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in Physical Education. He was united in marriage with Marlene M. (Schmitz) Lewis on Aug. 21, 1955, in Richland Center. Ron taught Physical Education, Industrial Arts, and coached basketball and track at Morrison Junior High School in Morrison, Ill., from 1958-1978. Ron is in the Illinois Coaches Hall of Fame for Basketball. He and Marlene owned and operated The Wagon Wheel in Portage from 1978 to 1990, and Ron was a realtor for Don Lee Realty until retirement. He was an avid Badgers, Packers and Cubs fan. He also loved traveling with his daughter, Cathy, and granddaughter, Carina, to barrel races across the country. He loved spending time with family and friends, caring for his dog, Sophie, and tending to his bird sanctuary.

Survivors include daughters, Cindy (Brian) Bonneur of Morrison, Ill., Cathy Morris of Rio, Rhonda (Thomas) Dalton of Pardeeville, and Cheryl Kelsey of McFarland; grandchildren, Andrew (Christine) Bonneur of South Bend, Ind., Nicholas Bonneur of Chicago, Ill., Kara (Scott) Williams of Sterling, Ill., Carina Morris of Cambria, Wis., and Zachary Kelsey of McFarland, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Gammon Williams, Vivienne Bonneur, Tynlee Williams, Briley Williams, and Shelby Barden; siblings, Darlene (Ralph) Boegel, and Wayne DeVere (Marilyn) Lewis of Janesville, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (Schmitz) Lewis, on April 22, 2020; his mother, Ruth Mildred (Yeomans) Lewis; step-father, Cecil Lewis; sibling, James Dale Lewis; and step-siblings, Tom Lewis and William Lewis.

A graveside memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Cemetery, Buffalo Township, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Ron's memory may be made to Agrace Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.